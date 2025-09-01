Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Julio Enciso to French side Strasbourg for about £16 million.

Albion paid about £9.5 million plus add-ons when they bought Enciso from the Paraguayan club Libertad when the attacking midfielder was just 18.

Enciso was linked with Chelsea in the build up to the deal that was announced this afternoon (Monday 1 September) but instead has gone to a club with the same owner, BlueCo.

Albion said: “Julio Enciso has joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal for undisclosed terms and subject to usual regulatory processes.

“The Paraguay international joined us from Libertad in January 2023, going on to make 57 appearances, scoring five goals.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Julio is keen to play regularly, particularly in a World Cup year. We fully appreciate that but we are not able to guarantee him regular games.

“This opportunity with Strasbourg gives him the chance to play both in Ligue 1 and in Europe.

“We’d like to thank him for his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Albion added: “The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town, where he made 13 appearances, scoring twice.

“His goal against City in May 2023 won the Premier League Goal of the Season.”