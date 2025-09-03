The November new music installment from Hidden Herd Presents has been announced. The date for your diary is Wednesday 26th November.

The location is The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton; and the spotlight this time around will feature Tungz, Kate Peaches, Internet Cafe and Sock Drawer.

Let’s meet the acts…

Tungz

Emerging from Bristol’s melting pot of funk, electronic and genre-hopping bands, Tungz are a self-produced synthpop four-piece delivering shimmering grooves and slick funk beats. They began their career under the wing of Jamz Supernova before their electrifying live show caught the attention of Manchester label Heist or Hit, who signed them for their debut album. Their music has since been championed by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 and backed by Dork, as well as included on Spotify editorial playlists such as New Music Friday, The Other List, Hot New Bands, and Peach. Live, they’ve supported L’Impératrice at Village Underground, toured the UK with Video Age, played European dates with Le Couleur and supported Franc Moody. They’ve also appeared at festivals including Kendal Calling and Dot to Dot, as well as appeared at Paris’s Supersonic Club. Once described as “Funky Pink Floyd”, Tungz are now creating new music between London and Paris, drawing inspiration from DJ sets, dusty synth plugins, overconsumption, near misses, marketing teams, old technologies and books.

www.tungz.co.uk

Kate Peaches

Kate Peaches is the exciting new solo project from the former frontwoman of Brighton favourites SLANT. Plunging headfirst into a neon-lit world of cinematic ’80s synths, her sound fuses shimmering Dream Wave with punchy New Wave. Though she hasn’t released any music online yet, she launched the project with debut live performances alongside her band during The Alt Escape in May – packing out The Black Lion for Smithereen Music Group and lighting up The Actors for Slack City. Since then, she’s supported Black Honey at Chalk and appeared at the recent Hidden Herd x Parallel Lines show at The Rossi Bar headlined by Cosmorat. With buzz already building, her lush, atmospheric soundscapes and driving, retro-futuristic energy are ready-made to inspire devotion, hitting the sweet spot between nostalgic and fresh.

linktr.ee/katepeachesmusic

Internet Cafe

From their ground floor flat in South London, Internet Cafe blend underground UK electronic music with alternative pop and indie influences. Taking a DIY approach, they craft a balance of brooding electronic instrumentals and infectious vocal melodies. Speaking to a disaffected younger generation, their music explores themes of hopelessness, belonging and finding your way as a young adult in the city. After meeting on a dating app and discovering their shared passion for making music, the project came together naturally. Early SoundCloud buzz led them to support Good Neighbours on a UK tour and perform at showcase events such as Live Nation’s Ones to Watch 2025 with Imogen and the Knife, AEG’s Rising Artists 2025 and Soho House’s Future First.

linktr.ee/intrnetcfe

Sock Drawer

Sock Drawer are a Brighton-based electronic pop duo. Drawing inspiration from The xx, MGMT and Sylvan Esso, they weave dreamy synths, off-kilter beats and warped vocal textures into a sound that feels both emotionally raw and playfully experimental. Their influences span DIY electronica to indie psychedelia, resulting in an immersive and unpredictable sound that balances vulnerability with groove. To date, their releases have earned support from Jess Iszatt on a special BBC Introducing ‘For Fans Of… Glass Animals’ show on Radio 1, alongside features on BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio X, Sunday Brunch, Amazing Radio and Fresh On The Net. They are currently co-producing their debut album with James Dring (Blur, Gorillaz, Jamie T), due for release later this year. Live, Sock Drawer headlined Glastonbury’s Hive Stage last year and kicked off 2025 with an Eat Your Own Ears Recommends show in London.

linktr.ee/sockdrawerband

Advance tickets are £11 and are on sale now from HERE.