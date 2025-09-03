Two women have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a “nasty attack” and a robbery in broad daylight on Sunday (31 August).

The women, a 24-year-old, from Peacehaven, and a 28-year-old, from Portslade, have been released on police bail while detectives continue to investigate what happened.

Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery and serious assault that took place in a car park in Dacre Road, Newhaven, on Sunday (31 August) at around 4.40pm.

“It was reported that a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were walking through the car park when they were approached by a blue Renault Clio.

“Three people, two women and a man, exited the vehicle and assaulted the two victims taking the boy’s mobile and cash from the woman before driving away.

“Paramedics treated the two victims.

“A 24-year-old woman, from Peacehaven, and a 28-year-old woman, from Portslade, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

“They have both been bailed while investigations continue.”

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “This was a nasty attack which we believe was targeted.

“We’re carrying out a number of inquiries and encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information, such as CCTV or mobile footage, to report it to us.”

Sussex Police added: “Information can be reported to us online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 898 of 31/08.”