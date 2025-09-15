One of the most influential British bands, Echo & The Bunnymen have today announced a major nationwide tour for 2026. ‘The Very Best of Echo & The Bunnymen 1978-2026’ will celebrate the songs that have brought the group twenty top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums spanning across their legendary career and includes the band’s first Brighton Centre concert since 31st October 1987. Their first at the venue being back on 20th September 1984.

Pioneers of post-punk, Echo & The Bunnymen have been a major influence for many iconic groups such as, Coldplay, The Killers, Garbage, The Flaming Lips, Hole and many more with their seminal albums ‘Crocodiles’, ‘Heaven Up Here’, ‘Porcupine’ and ‘Ocean Rain’.

Their later albums ‘Evergreen’, ‘What Are You Going To Do With Your Life?’ and ‘Flowers’, ‘Siberia’, ‘The Fountain’ & ‘Meteorites’ continue to demonstrate the truly exceptional body of work the band have created. Their last studio album ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ was released in Autumn 2018 with Q Magazine calling it “Magical”. Now, this tour celebrates it all at its very best!

Tickets for this iconic celebration of Liverpool music legends Echo & The Bunnymen will be available from Friday 19th September at 9am from HERE.

2026 UK Tour Dates:

Wednesday 04 March – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Friday 06 March – Warrington Parr Hall

Saturday 07 March – Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 11 March – Manchester Albert Hall

Friday 13 March – Bristol Beacon

Saturday 14 March – Brighton Centre

Wednesday 18 March – London Roundhouse

Saturday 21 March – Liverpool Empire Theatre

Wednesday 25 March – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 27 March – Bournemouth O2 Academy

Saturday 28 March – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

Wednesday 01 April – Nottingham Rock City

Friday 03 April – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Saturday 04 April – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Brighton concert tickets will also be available from HERE.

www.bunnymen.com