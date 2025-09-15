Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds today announce a 2026 UK exclusive headline show at Preston Park in Brighton. Taking place on Friday 31st July 2026, the show marks Nick Cave’s return to his adopted city of Brighton, where he lived for over two decades.

This is more than a tour date, it is a homecoming. Brighton has been central to Nick Cave’s life and work for many years, inspiring countless songs, lyrics and films, and woven deeply into the history of the Bad Seeds. His connection to the city is unique and enduring, making Preston Park 2026 a moment in the city’s history.

“I am thrilled beyond words to return to my beloved Brighton with The Bad Seeds to play Preston Park. It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful. An epic show!!!” Nick Cave

The fan presale begins Thursday 25th September. Visit nickcavebrighton.com to register for presale access. Tickets on general sale Friday 26th September.

This follows the top 10 UK album ‘Wild God’, which was released last year to great acclaim and brought fans the sold out ‘Wild God European Tour’, one of the live experiences of 2024. Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis and mixed by David Fridmann, across ten tracks the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave’s soul-stirring narratives.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will perform a setlist which takes songs from all four decades of their storied career including ‘Wild God’.

Renowned for their exhilarating and unforgettable performances, The Bad Seeds are widely regarded as one of the most thrilling live bands in the world. This reputation was solidified in 2024 and 2025 as critics and fans alike were stunned by ‘The Wild God Tour’ as it travelled through the UK, Europe and North America. The tour comes to Australia in early 2026.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds live line up:

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Colin Greenwood, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins, Carly Paradis

