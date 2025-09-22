Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has set his sights on Wembley as he aims to emulate arch-rivals Crystal Palace by winning a first major trophy.

The Seagulls boss has aspirations of going all the way in the Carabao Cup as his players prepare for their third round tie at League One side Barnsley tomorrow evening (Tuesday 23 September).

Palace defied the odds last season to lift the FA Cup, beating Manchester City 1-0 in May.

Hürzeler said: “It’s what the fans are dreaming of and therefore we need to give everything for our fans.

“We saw it last season that there is always a chance to win a cup.

“Of course, in some moments you need a bit of luck. In some moments, you need the right teams you face.

“We’re in a good shape. We look good. We always have a chance to win something.”

Brighton have taken five points from five Premier League games after the 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (20 September).

The Tykes sit sixth in the third tier after a 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

On the second round, Albion thrashed Championship side Oxford United 6-0.

Hürzeler said: “It’s a do-or-die game. It’s a 50-50 game. We have to be prepared. We have to really take it seriously because Barnsley played a really good season so far.

“We need a performance of the highest level.”

The match is due to kick off at Barnsley’s ground, Oakwell, at 7.45pm.