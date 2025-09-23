Fans are to hold a minute’s applause tonight (Tuesday 23 September) in a tribute to the cricketer and umpire Dickie Bird who has died at the age of 92.

Bird was a Barnsley fan and the club are due to host Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the League Cup at 7.45pm.

Harold “Dickie” Bird played for Yorkshire and Leicestershire before his career was cut short by injury.

He then became an umpire and officiated in three World Cup finals before, in retirement, taking up the presidency of his beloved Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

He was widely respected, well loved and transcended the sport – and, unusually for an umpire, he became a well-known celebrity. His autobiography sold more than a million copies.

Bird attended his last Barnsley match just 10 days ago – the 3-2 home win over Reading at Oakwell.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said today: “It is with profound sadness that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis ‘Dickie’ Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history.

“He is synonymous with Yorkshire cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named president of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals – earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour and unmistakable style.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth.

“He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time.

“He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”