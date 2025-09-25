A troubled school has started the autumn term with a stand-in head teacher.

Parents at Middle Street Primary School, in Brighton, were told on the first day of the new term that head Rob Cooper would be away – and it was unclear when he might return.

In the meantime, the school’s interim executive board has drafted in Andy Richbell, the head teacher at St Nicolas Primary School, in Portslade, to hold the fort.

Middle Street Primary is the first school in Brighton and Hove to have interim executive board installed in place of the board of governors – a measure restricted to “schools causing concern”.

The school has a six-figure financial deficit and has rejigged its year and class structure to deal with empty places, not least after several parents withdrew children from the school last year. Staff turnover has been reported to be high.

The letter to parents and carers came from Anne Allison, the chair of the interim executive board.

She said: “I am writing to let you know that Rob will be away from school for a period of time.

“It is not known at this stage how long he will be absent for but, in his absence, Andy Richbell, head teacher at St Nicolas Primary School, has kindly agreed to provide leadership to the school on an interim basis.

“We are very grateful to him for ensuring continuity and support for the school during this time.

“We are committed to being as open and transparent as possible. However, there are limits to what we can share regarding any absence of a member of staff and we appreciate your understanding in this matter.

“We will keep you updated and will write again when there is further news on Rob’s return and, in the meantime, thank you in advance for your understanding and for your support for Andy and the senior leadership team.

“Dates will be shared shortly for opportunities to meet members of the interim executive board and we look forward to welcoming you to those sessions.”