An investigation has been launched after a blaze at an old fire station where neighbours have complained about gas canisters being stored.

Wyndham Street in Kemp Town was closed after a fire began in the roof of the listed Victorian building on Friday night.

Neighbours said builders were working on the roof using tar and a burner when it started.

They also said they have been reporting the building company using a garage in the building as it was being used to store calor gas bottles.

Brighton and Hove City Council hadn’t responded to these concerns over the last few months, they say – but since the fire it has started an investigation.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We are investigating concerns shared by a resident over the storage of gas cannisters in a garage at this address and remain in communication with the owner.

“As such, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Brighton and Hove News asked East Sussex Fire and Rescue if it was aware of the gas canisters and whether it would be taking any action.

It did not answer these questions, but we have seen emails confirming it will be conducting a fire safety audit of the premises.

The issue was raised by Robert Brown, Liberal Democrats spokesperson for Kemptown Ward. He said: “For Brighton and Hove City Council to not take any responsibility for this is horrendous and ultimately puts lives at risk as shown by the recent fire.

“We are glad that East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are looking at taking action to ensure residents are safe and safety orders adhered to.”

Brighton and Hove City News understands the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also been in contact with both ESFRS and the council and may take over any investigation.

A spokeswoman for ESFRS said: “The fire service was called to a house fire in Wyndham Sreet, Brighton, at 7.30pm.

“Three appliances and an aerial ladder platform were mobilised. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire and a fan to clear smoke from the building. There were no casualties. The cause was accidental.”