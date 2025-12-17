Listen up rude boys and girls… there’s a brand new ska festival called ‘Ska On The Beach’ and this will be going down on Brighton Beach next summer!

This exciting new event will be highlighting the huge ska (and related) scene happening right now across the South Coast of England. The event will be taking place at Daltons bar which is on Brighton Beach under the zipwire next door to the Palace Pier.

Artists already confirmed for this event, which will be running from 1:30pm until midnight on Saturday 18th July includes, ska legends Too Many Crooks, along with a rare performance from ska and soul outfit The Meow Meows, plus there’s a crop of emerging new talent in order to mix things up.

Ska-punkers Vegan Meat Raffle will be playing “the pub songs that nobody needs” (their words, not ours!) and ska-punk-reggae outfit Soho Bombshell will be specially reforming for a one off gig.

There will be some softer reggae sounds on offer from Natural Right, who will be creating their own unique blend of original reggae ska soul with an indie & Balkan influence. Brighton based reggae vocal harmony duo The Tribulizations will also be attending and living the rockers lifestyle. The XLNTs will be turning up and showing us their ska-mod sounds inspired by The Faces and the like.

There are also more bands to be announced, as well as DJs + Ska merchandise + Record stall & clothing.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.