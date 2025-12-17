A police officer has been charged with stalking and fraud, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 17 December).

The force said: “PC Peter De Silvo, 48, who is suspended from duty, is due to appear before Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 December.

“The stalking offence is alleged to have occurred on a woman known to him from October 2021 to October 2023 and the offence of fraud by false representation is alleged to have occurred in July 2022.

“The officer is also charged with two counts of breaching the Computer Misuse Act in November 2021 and five charges under the Data Protection Act in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”