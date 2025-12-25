A Brighton refuge was inundated with parcels this year thanks to a parenting influencer’s Christmas campaign.

Daisy Upton, known as Five Minute Mum to her 300,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, has supported Stonewater Housing’s refuge for the last five years.

This year, after sharing the refuge’s Amazon wishlist on her social media channels, more than 1,500 parcels were donated and enough gift cards for every survivor that Stonewater supports at its refuges and dispersed properties across England – almost double as in previous years.

Laura Litchfield, service manager for Brighton and Hove Refuge, said: “We can’t thank Daisy and her wonderful followers enough for their amazing generosity.

“The reaction we got from our survivors when they received their parcels and gift vouchers was so overwhelming.

“The generosity from the supporters is truly humbling and we all love reading the wonderful messages with the gifts.

“Our survivors arrive at the door with very little after escaping domestic abuse, but these gestures of kindness and goodwill let them know that they are loved and supported.

“It has made Christmas a little bit brighter during a difficult time.”

Daisy said: “I have been running this appeal on my social media for five years now and every year it gets bigger. Some followers say it’s formed part of their Christmas tradition and they love to know they’ve contributed directly to such a meaningful and deserving charity.

“The work Stonewater does is really close to my heart and it’s an absolute pleasure to share their wish list.

“I really don’t have to do very much, all the hard work is done by the incredible team who create the list and then unload and organise all the parcels.

“I’ve seen first hand the difference these generous donations make and I’m delighted to be a small part of it.”

Stonewater’s domestic abuse services provide safe, inclusive and empowering support for all survivors of domestic abuse including women, men, children, the LGBTQ+ community, minoritised communities and those with complex needs.