Two politicians who are looking for ways to boost Brighton and Hove’s seafront have responded to the news that the Palace Pier has been put up for sale.

Jacob Taylor and Steve Bassam said that the sale was “an important moment” for Brighton and Hove and “an opportunity for new investment”.

They echoed comments by Brighton and Hove City Council – that the Palace Pier was “a cultural icon and a much-loved attraction, central to the city’s identity and the local visitor economy”.

The council also said: “As a grade II* listed landmark, the pier attracts millions of visitors each year, supporting jobs and businesses across the city and contributing significantly to Brighton and Hove’s reputation as a leading UK destination.”

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of the council, said: “Brighton and Hove is a city on the rise – full of energy, creativity and opportunity.”

Councillor Taylor, who is also the council’s cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said that the pier was “an iconic part of our seafront – and its sale is an important moment”.

He said: “We’re confident that, alongside major investments like the restoration of Madeira Terrace and new leisure spaces at Black Rock and Hove Beach Park, Brighton and Hove will continue to thrive.

“This is a city with a proven track record and a bold vision for what’s next.

“While it is privately owned, we will work closely with the current and new owners to ensure the pier and our seafront continues to thrive.”

The council added: “Brighton and Hove was recently recognised on the world stage by Time Out magazine as one of the top 50 cities globally and ranked among the top three destinations in the UK.

“Its reputation as a welcoming, colourful and vibrant place to live, work and visit is stronger than ever.

“In 2024, Brighton and Hove attracted 12.2 million trips, generating an impressive £1.39 billion for the local economy and supporting more than 25,600 jobs across accommodation, retail, catering and entertainment.

“The council continues to collaborate with partners, businesses and the community to transform public spaces and support a strong, sustainable tourism offer and a seafront to be proud of.

“The city’s Seafront Development Board also plays a key role in shaping regeneration, unlocking investment and guiding a long‑term vision for the whole waterfront.”

Labour peer Lord Bassam of Brighton chairs the seafront development board. He said: “The Palace Pier is a jewel in our crown, a much-loved part of Brighton’s heritage and a key attraction for visitors. Its future matters to us all.”

Lord Bassam, a former long-serving leader of the council and government minister, said: “The sale presents an opportunity for new investment and innovation to protect our heritage and keep it accessible while also supporting a modern, thriving economy.

“We need to work together and look for the right investment to keep Brighton and Hove a world‑class destination for residents and visitors alike.”

As the leader of Brighton Borough Council in the 1980s and 1990s, Steve Bassam was credited with turning a strategy to revive the then rundown seafront into reality at a time when many other seaside resorts were struggling.

As a member of the House of Lords, he drew on his experience – and the experience of others – when he chaired a committee that produced an influential report on the future of seaside towns.