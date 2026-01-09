Volunteers are due to plant a hedgerow at a nature reserve close to the A27 Brighton bypass tomorrow (Saturday 10 January).

The volunteer day event runs for two and a half hours at the Benfield Hill local nature reserve, just north of the bypass, by West Hove Golf Club.

It is the first of two hedgerow planting sessions, with dry but cold conditions forecast. The other – organised by the Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group – is planned for Sunday 18 January.

On both days, the event is due to start at 10.30am, with volunteers asked to arrive by 10.15am to ensure a prompt start.

The organisers said: “We are aiming to plant about 175 to 200 small trees each morning of the two sessions. A demonstration of the planting technique will be given at the start, plus a health and safety briefing.

“People will work in small teams of two to three or family groups. Teams will be given the tools and equipment they need. Each team will be allocated a section of ground to plant up.

“Each team will select or be given a range of different species, aiming to plant 10 per section allocated. Advice will be given on the day of what to choose from the range of species provided.

“Each team will have one of our regular volunteers to help them. This person will show you how to space the saplings apart before planting and help you choose your planting mix.

“They will be on hand to answer any questions you have or help in any way.

“One person will dig a hole big and deep enough to cover the root ball and place the sapling in the hole with a cane to support it.

“The second person will close the hole, making sure the roots are completely covered, and then wrap a tree guard round the plant and cane to protect the growing tree from grazing animals.

“Each sapling is roughly 18in to 24in apart – or 40cm to 60cm. Help with spacing will be given.

“We will stop for a break roughly half-way through. Tea, coffee and treats will be provided by Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group. Please bring your own mug.”

The saplings include field maple, oak, holly, crab apple, yew, blackthorn and hazel.

West Hove Golf Club has set aside some parking on a grass verge for those driving at What3Words location counts.shield.worked.

The organisers added: “Please wear layers of clothing that you don’t mind getting a bit muddy. Be prepared for cold, breezy weather and a rain shower although the forecast looks dry.

“Stout boots are recommended as the ground can be rough. If you have strong gardening gloves, please bring them, but we will have spare ones.”

For more information, email Sally Wadsworth at benfieldhillnr@gmail.com.