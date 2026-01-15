A woman could be facing jail after her XL Bully attacked a man in the pub for wearing shorts.

Amanda Brame popped into the Greys in Southover Street on her way back from taking Nala for a walk on The Level.

The dog was wearing a muzzle, but Brame took it off as she sat at the bar. When Daniel Bennett walked into the pub, Nala jumped at him, biting him on the stomach.

Today, Brame, 57, admitted being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Prosecuting, Suzanne Soros said she had been overheard telling someone Nala was an XL Bully and she had been advised to keep her muzzled, and that she had bitten people in the past. The witness told police Brame also said the dog didn’t like people wearing shorts.

But Brame, of Washington Street, denied saying this, and insisted she was not aware of Nala ever having bitten or nipped anyone before the attack in the pub, which happened on 7 December, 2024.

A hearing will now take place in March to decide whose version of events is true – which could mean the difference between a fine or a prison sentence for Brame.

Ms Soros said: “She has a conversation with a witness that indicates that she refers to the dog that she’s been advised to keep the dog on a muzzle. She was heard by a witness that the dog was find but it didn’t like men in shorts.

“A short while later, the complainant enters the pub and he’s wearing shorts and the dog jumps up and bites him on his stomach causing injuries.

“As the defendant left the pub she was making verbal threats to the complainant in respect of the matter.

“The defendant is someone who is aware of the nature of this dog and that it has caused problems in the past. She was advised to muzzle the dog and removed it.

“The dog was not under proper control and it cause an injury which was quite serious.”

Defending, Jeanette Appleton said Brame did not accept she had said those things in the pub.

She said Brame and her friend Sam had rescued Nala from a traveller site in 2023, and since then the dog had become a regular fixture at the art studios she runs in George Street, Brighton, where it had never attacked anyone.

Ms Appleton said: “She disputes the fact she had told someone the dog had nipped two people in the past. She appreciated how Nala looks which is perhaps why she described her as an Xl Bully but she hadn’t been officially told she was an XL Bully and as far as she was concerned, she isn’t.”

She said Nala had been wearing a muzzle to stop her chasing squirrels on the Level, and this had been taken off when the bar staff offered her water and treats.

And she said that Mr Bennett had shown her his stomach immediately after the attack, at which time there was no obvious injury, and he had then stayed in the pub to finish his pint.

She had apologised, and it was only after he told her Nala needs to be put down as she left the pub that she had made comments to him.

Deputy district judge Jack Triggs adjourned the case ahead of a Newton hearing to decide the facts of the case, which has been scheduled for 18 March.