Three asylum-seekers raped a woman on Brighton beach, with one of them filming the attack, a jury was told at Hove Crown Court this morning (Tuesday 17 March).

The woman had become separated from her friends after a girls’ night out and Hanna Llewellyn-Waters, prosecuting, said: “She was visibly highly intoxicated.

“Instead of offering her help or even just leaving her be, these defendants targeted her. And that targeting was not founded in goodwill or bonhomie.

“It was cynical, predatory and callous. Frankly, to these defendants, she was meat and there to be used … and that’s what they did.

“They wanted sex … with someone who was in no state to resist them. And it’s the prosecution case that, with the clubs and the bars closing, they alighted on her precisely because of the state that she was in.

“She was taken away from the relative safety of the main drag along the seafront and on to the beach … behind a beach shack which obscured the view. She was put on the ground and raped repeatedly.”

The three defendants are Abdulla Amih Ahmadi, 26, an Iranian, from Wistaston Road, Crewe, and two Egyptian men, Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, of Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, from Horsham.

All three deny raping the woman who is in her thirties.

Miss Llewellyn-Waters said that Al-Danasurt admitted filming what was happening because he knew that it was rape but said that he didn’t have sex with her.

She said: “Mr Al-Danasurt himself in his police interview recognised that she was unable to even stand without support.”

Mr Alshafe told the police that he wasn’t even there.

Mr Ahmadi said that the woman had sex with all three men, that she initiated it and was fully conscious and consenting throughout.

Miss Llewellyn-Waters told the jury that all three defendants knew each other at the time of the alleged offences.

They were all residents at the Cisswood House Hotel, in Lower Beeding, which was Home Office-approved accommodation for asylum-seekers.

Alshafe and Ahmadi both arrived in Britain on a small boat on Thursday 19 June last year, three months before the alleged rapes. Al-Danasurt entered the country on Friday 11 October 2024, the court was told.

All three men deny rape and Al-Danasurt denies sharing the footage.

The trial continues.