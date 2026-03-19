People living in flats in Whitehawk have either not received their food waste caddies or in some cases have received the larger bins meant for houses.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s food waste collections for communal bins and the area that includes Whitehawk started on Monday 9 March, with kitchen caddies delivered the week before.

But at a council housing management panel meeting, resident representatives raised concerns about the process.

At Kite Place, in Findon Road, kitchen caddies were left outside the building. A resident brought them into the hallway but they were left stacked up by a front door.

A Kite Place resident who gave her name as Kate said: “There are no posters, no correspondence. No one knows what to do and when they’re going to be active.

At Robert Lodge, in Manor Way, residents received the larger orange-topped bins for houses even though they have a communal food waste bin outside the building.

At the meeting, on Wednesday 11 March, residents were assured that the estates management team would pick up the uncollected boxes and return them to the food waste team.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “Our food waste roll-out has been a huge success so far.

“Participation has been above what was expected, collections have been reliable and the feedback we have received from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“As with any roll-out of a new service of this scale, there may have been a small number of errors made by our distribution contractor in terms of delivering the right caddies to the right properties.

“We will, of course, take this up with our contractor and make sure all residents have the correct caddies.”

Anyone who has issues with their food waste boxes can contact the council by emailing foodwaste@brighton-hove.gov.uk.