Manchester cosmic rock collective HENGE have announced their most ambitious live undertaking to date: a 75-date ‘world tour’ spanning the UK, Europe, Canada, USA and Mexico with more countries yet to be announced.

The initial announcement includes 18 dates across the UK and Ireland, including stops at some of the countries’ most beloved venues. Kicking things off at The 1865, Southampton’s largest independent venue, the band will also make stops at the Brudenell in Leeds, New Century in Manchester, Trinity in Bristol, and Chalk in Brighton on 19th March 2027, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters – Tickets HERE.

The full UK and Ireland listings can be found below.

The announcement arrives on the back of a viral breakthrough – the band’s live clip ‘DNA’ surpassing six million views (across all platforms) and triggering a wave of sold-out shows – confirming HENGE as one of the most compelling live acts to emerge from the UK underground in years.

HENGE’s live shows are immersive, theatrical and joyful events that have earned the band a fiercely devoted following. Occupying a unique space between rave and prog rock, their sci-fi electronic rock is the kind of music that makes more sense in a room full of people than it ever could through a screen.

The world tour marks HENGE’s first ever dates in North America, as well as their most extensive European run to date. An undertaking of this scale can mean only one thing: new music is on the way…

HENGE have been delighting audiences across the UK and Europe since they landed on Earth ten years ago. Their music – known as “Cosmic Dross” – escapes definition, but occupies a space between rave and prog rock that nobody knew existed – going ‘where no band has gone before’. Ultimately, HENGE spread a message of hope that leaves audiences feeling amused and uplifted in equal measure.

Their unique debut album ‘Attention Earth!’ was released in 2018, followed by 2020’s ‘ExoKosm’, which earned media support from the likes of BBC6 Music, PROG Magazine, Louder Than War and Buzz Magazine. Their third release, ‘Alpha Test 4′, was produced with Jim Spencer (New Order, Black Grape) and mastered at Abbey Road by Frank Arkwright (Arcade Fire, Joy Division, Blur). The record received praise from NARC Magazine who hailed its “stimulating extra-terrestrial sounds” (⅘), while PROG hailed HENGE’s “blissed out, retro futuristic madness”. Their ‘Journey To Voltus B’ long-player followed last year.

With a reputation for scintillating live performances, HENGE have won over audiences across the globe at festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Bluedot, Shambala, Beatherder, Fusion (DE), Down The Rabbit Hole (NL), Jungle Love (AU) and more – receiving the award for ‘Best Live Act’ at the Independent Festival Awards in the process.

UK + Ireland Live Dates – 2027:

10th March – The 1865, Southampton

11th March – Phoenix, Exeter

12th March – The Globe, Cardiff

13th March – Trinity, Bristol

14th March – The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

17th March – Crookes Social Club, Sheffield

18th March – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

19th March – Chalk, Brighton

20th March – Village Underground, London

21st March – The Waterfront, Norwich

24th March – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

25th March – The Grove, Newcastle

26th March – New Century, Manchester

27th March – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

31st March – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

1st April – The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

3rd April – Academy, Dublin

4th April – Belfast Empire Music Hall, Belfast

Praise for Henge:

“…a multicoloured, multi rhythmic, multiplied, multi-storey mass of total genius” – John Robb

“HENGE have reinvented space rock for the 21st century” – Louder Than War – 5*

“brilliant, eccentric” – Buzz Magazine – 4/5

“Brutally invigorating and disorientingly absurd” – Stewart Lee (IDLER)

“Combining tremendous abandon and energy, with unflinching commitment to their story and purpose, HENGE are a band who are actually doing their own thing” – Michal Stanford (Pink Wafer)

For more information visit www.hengemusic.com