It’s all change on bus routes along the coast to the east of the city next month – including more night buses between Brighton and Eastbourne.

Brighton and Hove Buses is extending the 23 eastwards past Brighton Marina all the way to North Peacehaven, replacing the current 14B and 14C services.

And the N12 night bus will now run hourly seven nights a week.

The 12X between Brighton and Eastbourne will run up to every 12 minutes, with additional early morning and late evening journeys.

Routes 12 and 12A will be combined into a single route, operating as route 12, serving Newhaven Retail Park, Paradise Park and Chyngton. Buses will no longer serve Avis Way (currently served at peak times), with all journeys serving Paradise Park.

The Sunday and Public Holiday timetable for the route 13X will also be enhanced, with buses running every 15 minutes between Brighton and Eastbourne via Birling Gap and Beachy Head. Brighton and Hove Buses says this is the highest frequency the route has ever seen.

Rupert Cox, interim managing director, said: “These routes provide vital connections to local hospitals and universities alike, and so it is hugely important that those services are frequent and reliable.

“Our coastal routes have also been voted some of the most scenic in the UK, and we are excited to be enhancing these connections in time for the summer holidays.”

Service updates will take effect from Sunday 19 July. For more details on what’s changing, click here.