The first tenant of a restored seafront building has got itself into trouble with the council over its giant patio umbrellas.

Karl Jones opened his popular cafe at The Reading Room on Madeira Drive in November 2024, shortly after the listed Victorian building was restored by Brighton and Hove City Council.

But planning officers have warned him the large canopies he’s put over the patio don’t have planning permission – and nor do the outside bar and food prep stand.

Now, he’s seeking retrospective permission, for a period of ten years, arguing it does significantly impact the building and allows the cafe to function.

The application, written by Lewis and Co Planning, says: “As of 26 March 2026 an enforcement case has been opened by the council, against an alleged breach of planning control.

“The breach of planning control relates to the installation of canopies covering the outside seating area at the Reading Rooms Café, in addition to temporary structures to western and eastern edge of the front of the building (small serving areas for food and drink s).

“The aim of this application is to regularise the breach of planning control by gaining full planning permission and listed building consent for a period of 10 years.

“The building had fallen into poor condition and suffered long-term neglect, with the structure described as inaccessible and presenting a ‘cold and bleak appearance’.

“The building has since been reoccupied and brought back into active use as a café and restaurant. This active commercial use contributes positively to the ongoing maintenance, surveillance and viability of the listed building and supports the continued public appreciation of the heritage asset.

“The temporary coverings and associated bar and food preparation areas which form the subject of this retrospective application are lightweight and reversible in nature.

“Their purpose is directly associated with facilitating the operational requirements of the café and restaurant use. As such, the works should be considered in the context of securing the building’s viable long-term use.”

Of the outside bars and food prep areas, it says: “These structures have been introduced to support the practical operation of the venue, particularly during periods of increased seasonal demand associated with the seafront location and external seating areas.

“The facilities provide additional space for the preparation and service of food and beverages and allow the café to function efficiently.

“Importantly, the structures are lightweight, ancillary and 30 temporary in nature, and do not comprise permanent built extensions to the listed building.”

The fabric canopy is attached to the front of the Grade II listed building with anchors and supported by poles from its centre and corners, bolted to the concrete patio.

So far, one comment from a member of the public has been submitted. Unlike most other local authorities, the city council does not allow the public to see who has left comments, and their name is redacted.

The comment says: “It is clear to anyone that the canopies exclude the view of the listed, and recently restored facade and have an adverse and detrimental impact on the building and the area.

“The situation is compounded by the extension of the licensed premises beyond the interior space, presumably controlled by the lease and into external public terraces which are assumed not to form part of the lease and are not contributing to the businesses’ business rates assessment.

“There are numerous reasons why this should not be approved, not least the harm to the listed building which is now obscured from view, but also because it sets a damaging precedent for Brighton’s seafront and listed building heritage that cynical business owners can get away with circumnavigating the planning process with the confidence that planning enforcement action will not be taken due to the implicit support of local councillors, MP, and newly appointed seafront board.”

The Grade II listed Reading Room was designed as a place for residents of Lewes Crescent to read by William Kendall, who laid out Madeira Drive, and built in 1835.

To read the application or leave a comment, click here.