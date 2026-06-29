Two men charged in connection with a crystal meth lab found off the Lewes Road refused to appear in court this morning.

Quincy Ebanks and Amir Abazari-Mohammadi were due to appear at Hove Crown Court having been committed from London magistrates courts earlier this month. Both are in custody.

Ebanks appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on 1 June charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and being concerned in the production of a class A drug.

Neither Abazari-Mohammadi and Ebanks have entered formal pleas to the charges, but the court heard both are expected to plead not guilty.

They will next appear via videolink on 11 August to enter pleas.

A five day trial was fixed starting on 23 November at Lewes Crown Court.