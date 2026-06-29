Short bus journeys in Whitehawk will be capped at £1 for three months starting on Wednesday thanks to a new council subsidy.

The promotion, called the Whitehawk Link, will allow people to take a single journey on the 1 and 21 services within the Whitehawk zone for just £1.

The trial offer is one of Brighton and Hove City Council’s new fare offers, being funded by its £1.4 million Local Authority Bus Grant for this financial year.

£1 journeys can be accessed using tap on/tap off, mobile or cash on board.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “This new £1 Whitehawk Link is a really positive step, making it easier and more affordable for people to get to work, GP and hospital appointments, access shops and services and stay connected.

“We know even short journeys can add up, so this will make a real difference to local families.”

Other initiatives being funded by the grand include:

A three-month pilot starting in September giving more than 200 care leavers aged between 18 to 24 free bus travel in the city

Up to four children under the age of 19 continue to travel for free with a fare paying adult

The Breeze Up to the Downs services to Stanmer Park, Devil’s Dyke and Ditchlin Beacon

In‑person Travel Shop citySAVER tickets continue to match online prices

These offers are in addition to the more than £10 million the council is again spending on providing free travel for people with Older and Disabled Person’s Bus Passes, funded by surplus from council fees and charges.

The Whitehawk zone applies if you’re travelling to or from the Marina or Lidl (Arundel Road), and you get on or off: