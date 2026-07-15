Money handed over to the council by developers is helping to pay for more new council homes for people on the waiting list in Brighton and Hove, councillors were told.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell asked about developer contributions, offered in place of “affordable” housing, and their importance in funding former council flats and houses.

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She made her comments at Brighton and Hove City Council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee yesterday (Tuesday 14 July) as members discussed housing strategy.

Councillor Cattell is a former chair of the council’s Planning Committee. Members have often complained about developers offering money instead of affordable housing.

But developers have cited problems in making a profit, with land and building costs rising, and an unwillingness by housing associations to take on a handful of affordable homes in a scheme.

The council’s policy is for 40 per cent of homes to be classed as affordable in schemes of 15 or more, with a smaller percentage in scheme of five plus.

Examples of developers offering money instead of homes – known as a commuted sum – include £500,000 offered by Martin Homes in 2024 instead of 16 flats in the £16 million Buckingham Road development.

In July 2025, £240,000 was offered as a potential contribution for the £14 million project to convert the old St Catherine’s Lodge Hotel into 30 flats. This figure is subject to review.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said that developer contributions were put towards either building or buying back former council homes.

They include sums paid as a result of legal agreements such as the community infrastructure levy (CIL) and section 106 agreements – deals made under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

Councillor Williams said: “It worked very well recently in Rottingdean (St Aubyns). We originally agreed to have a number of houses to sell to us at a good price but then, for whatever reason, we ended up buying 27 more.

“If we have a good relationship with developers, that can work in our favour.”

The council’s housing strategy and enabling manager Diane Hughes said that the council had been using developer contributions to buy back former council homes sold under the “right to buy” since 2019.

She said: “We of course prefer to have the housing delivered on site so we will always try to push for that wherever possible (but) it’s a very useful addition to our resources.”

In March, the council bought back four homes in Bevendean – family homes sold under the right to buy and later turned into shared houses.

Two six-bedroom student homes were being turned back into four-bedroom family homes.

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