10 more things you might not know about Hangleton

1) Hangleton Way is one of the longest continuous thoroughfares in Brighton & Hove – at nearly 1.5 miles long.It is bounded by the junction with Hangleton Road to the south and Poynings Drive in the northeast. It contains two churches, two parades of shops , and two schools. But absolutely NO pubs. Certainly not the Grenadier.

2) Hangleton is bounded by Hangleton Road, Hangleton Valley Drive, and Downland Drive. Anything outside this area is just plain old Hove.

3) Hangleton has three Councillors the excellent Tony Janio (Ind) Dawn Barnett (Con) and Nick Lewry (Con) – at the 2019 local election the Hangleton vote went to three re-counts. Nick Lewry winning his seat by just two votes.

4) In 1980 a SeaKing Helicopter landed on West Blatchington School field in Hangleton Way – however this was a pre arranged demonstration.

5) St Helen’s Church in Hangleton is one of the oldest buildings in Brighton & Hove, dating back to 1093. 19th century Irish Barrister Edward Kenealy is intombed there.

6) Hangleton is not unaccustomed to infectious disease. In the 13th century bubonic plague caused the then village to be abandoned.

7) Hove Borough Council began building houses north-east of the Grenadier pub in 1947. The first road being named after former Alderman J.J Clarke.

8) Hangleton boasts two pubs, the aforementioned Grenadier Hotel and the Hangleton Manor. The Downsman, with it’s distinctive green roof in Hangleton Way closed in 2011. The site will soon provide much needed housing

9) Gleton Avenue, off Northease Drive is the second syllable of Hangleton!

10) Hangleton Rovers FC who played at Toads Hole Valley, once lost 27-2 in Sussex Sunday League 11, back in 1979. They disbanded soon after.