Jools Holland and Leo Sayer to play Brighton Centre concert

It is today announced that, for the very first time, musician Jools Holland and his celebrated Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will be joined by music legend Leo Sayer on their renowned Autumn/Winter tour, which is now in its 24th year. Original Squeeze chum Chris Difford returns to the stage with Jools, whilst Ali Campbell and Astro from UB40 are set to play three exclusive shows. Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7 February at 10am via Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Ticketline and Stargreen as well as the direct venue websites.

This year the tour enters its 24th year and highlights will include a performance at the Brighton Centre on 12th December plus two performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 13 and 14 November, Birmingham Symphony Hall on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday 2 December.

Jools Holland and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will once again take their much-loved annual tour around the UK featuring dazzling long-term vocalist Ruby Turner, with her breathtaking gospel, soul, blues vocals and songs written with Jools, as well as Louise Marshall, whose mellifluous voice illuminates all she sings. Also on tour is original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

In addition, for the very first time, the tour will be joined by singer-songwriter Leo Sayer from 29 October – 20 December, Chris Difford from 22 October – 28 November and 20 December. For three exclusive nights Ali Campbell and Astro from UB40 will join Jools and his orchestra on the following dates: 7 November in Guildford and 13 and 14 November at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

Leo Sayer is an extraordinary global musical success story with his first seven hit singles in the United Kingdom all reaching the Top 10. A prolific songwriter, he is responsible for writing songs such as “When I Need You”, “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”, “Thunder In My Heart” and many other hits covered by artists all over the world.

Followers of Jools Holland will be familiar with his Squeeze co-founder, sometimes songwriting and touring partner, Chris Difford. As well as his work with Glen Tilbrook in Squeeze, he’s written with Elton John, Paul Carrack, Lisa Stansfield, Bryan Ferry, Helen Shapiro, Elvis Costello and, of course, Jools Holland, who describes him as ‘the John Lennon of London, the John Betjeman of Blackheath and the Alain Delon of Deptford’.

Ali Campbell and Astro from UB40 have enjoyed incredible success with live touring and recorded music over the last five years, including top ten albums Silhouette and Unplugged, and in 2018 they reached number two in the charts with the critically acclaimed A Real Labour Of Love.

Previous special guests who have performed with Jools on his UK tours include the likes of Eddi Reader, Lulu, Joss Stone, Roland Gift, Melanie C and Marc Almond.

Jools is currently recording his next album which will focus on his piano stylings, some duets and collaborations with other top instrumentalists. Watch out for it later in the Autumn.

With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and his styling of ska boogie woogie and blues, this UK tour promises to be an extraordinary and unforgettable night out that will have audiences weeping and on their feet!

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 7 February at 10am. Tickets are priced from £29.50 (+ booking fee), except the Royal Albert Hall concerts with tickets priced from £19.75 (+ booking fee) upwards.

www.joolsholland.com/tourdates.htm

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.seetickets.com

www.ticketline.co.uk

Full Autumn/Winter UK Tour Dates:

OCTOBER 2020

Thu 22nd Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Fri 23rd Dublin, 3 Arena

Thu 29th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 30th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 31st Cambridge, Corn Exchange

NOVEMBER 2020

Sun 1st Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Thu 5th Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

Fri 6th Bath, The Forum

Sat 7th Guildford, GLive

Sun 8th Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Wed 11th York Barbican

Thu 12th Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Fri 13th London, Royal Albert Hall

Sat 14th London, Royal Albert Hall

Thu 19th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Fri 20th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sat 21st Reading, The Hexagon

Sun 22nd Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

Wed 25th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Thu 26th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Fri 27th Harrogate International Centre

Sat 28th Manchester, O2 Apollo

DECEMBER 2020

Wed 2nd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Thu 3rd Sheffield City Hall

Fri 4th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sat 5th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Fri 11th Plymouth Pavilions

Sat 12th Brighton Centre

Sun 13th Watford Colosseum

Thu 17th Portsmouth, Guildhall

Fri 18th Bournemouth, Windsor Hall

Sat 19th Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 20th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.