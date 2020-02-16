Woman, 24, dies in car crash in Brighton

A 24-year-old woman died in a car crash on the A27 Brighton bypass this morning.

Sussex Police said: “A woman has died after her car was in collision with a lamppost and crash barrier on the A27.

“At 7.40am on Sunday 16 February the car collided with a lamppost and then a crash barrier on the westbound A27 at Patcham.

“The 24-year-old woman driving the car, who was the sole occupant, sustained serious injuries.

“She was treated by paramedics but tragically was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Her family have been informed.

“The road was closed in both directions to enable rescue and recovery work to take place.

“No other vehicle was involved.”