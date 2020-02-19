Four held over machete fight at Hove bar

Four people have been arrested after a brawl in a wine bar in Hove left two security staff with serious injuries.

One of the security guards suffered injuries believed to have been inflicted by someone wielding a machete during the brawl last night (Tuesday 18 February).

The fight happened at the Mixologist, a wine bar and cocktail bar previously known as Misty’s, in Church Road, Hove.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police investigating an incident at a Hove wine and cocktail bar on Tuesday night in which two security staff were seriously injured have arrested four people.

“Officers were called to the Mixologist, popularly known as Misty’s, at 11.22pm following reports of several people fighting.

“Two response security guards who had also attended were attacked – a 29-year-old man suffering from a wound believed to have been inflicted with a machete and a 26-year-old man being knocked unconscious.

“Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment to their injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

“Four people have since been arrested – a 52-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of aiding and abetting actual bodily harm.

“All four are from Hove.”

Detective Sergeant Duncan Lloyd said that inquiries were continuing into what was being treated as an isolated incident.

He asked for help from anyone who saw what happened or who had other information about the incident, including security camera or mobile phone footage.

They could contact Sussex Police online, he said, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1534 of 18/02.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.