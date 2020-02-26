brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Mini charity fundraiser platform seeks Brighton hosts

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
A new charity is looking for people willing to raise money by putting on small events such as dinner parties, bbqs or picnics.

Give a Dinner Party has chosen Brighton as its launchpad when it starts rolling out next month.

It is now looking for founding hosts.

Co-Founder Mark Viegas said: “We chose to launch in Brighton because this city is so special. When you walk around, you’re greeted with smiles and thoughtfulness.

“There’s an energy and a passion for sustainability, plus throw in Brighton’s welcoming and energetic party vibe and you have the perfect home for the launch of Give A Dinner Party.

“We designed our concept to bring people together and make a positive difference. If Brighton likes this, we aim to roll the concept out across the UK and beyond.

“Our mission is to bring a smiling face and a helping hand from Brighton to Timbuktu. As a business we’ve committed 20% of all profits to charity for life via our Founding Host scheme.”

Visitors to the website will be able to search for dinner party events to attend and look for people with whom they have something in common, whether that’s scrabble, Mexican food or cycling on the South Downs.

Hosts will have the final say on who can come and will be able to ask any prospective guests questions on the platform.

Give A Dinner Party events can take place anywhere – in a home, a restaurant, an office, a pub or a community hall.

Mark set up Give A Dinner Party with his wife Sze Lin after they set up a vintage Tea Room in their village in Kent and noticed how many people came in on their own to have a chat.

Mark said: “We realised then that there was a silent epidemic of loneliness. In today’s society people often live far away from their families and childhood friends. It’s a sad fact that it’s easier to get a date than to make new friends.

“Our platform is designed to bring people together and lend a helping hand to the causes that need our help. It’s also accessible to virtually everyone – there’s no need to run a marathon or jump out of a plane at 10,000ft.”

The site charges a ticket booking fee (for a £20 ticket, it’s £1.50) and 20% of profits will also go to charity.

For more information visit: https://giveadinnerparty.com/

