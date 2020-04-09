Man charged with Hove burglary

A man has appeared in court charged with burgling a house in Hove.

Sussex Police said: “A London man has appeared in court charged with burgling a house in Hove.

“Kerol Farquharson, 27, of Blackwall Way, London, appeared in custody at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (7 April) charged with burglary at the house, in Hill Drive, Hove, on (Thursday) 23 January, in which a large quantity of clothing and footwear was stolen.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on (Tuesday) 5 May.

“Farquharson was arrested in Northumbria on (Monday) 6 April, following inquiries by Sussex Police officers working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and Northumbria Police.

“The majority of the property was recovered when Metropolitan Police officers searched a North London address on (Friday) 31 January.”