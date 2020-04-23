Brighton and Hove Albion footballers set up fund to support local charities

Brighton and Hove Albion footballers have set up a fund to support local charities whose work and income have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

And the players have teamed up to make a six-figure donation to the fund which is called Albion As One.

The club said: “The first-team squad made the collective gesture to launch the Albion as One Fund, donating a significant portion of their April wages – with the players’ initial amount further boosted by a donation from Tony Bloom and his fellow directors.

“The proceeds from the fund – which will also be opened up to staff and fans who may wish to donate – will be distributed to a combination of local charities and good causes supporting our communities during this crisis and who have seen their own fundraising efforts become more difficult.

“The club’s senior management and players have been in regular dialogue throughout the coronavirus crisis.

“The players have already made private and significant donations to three local charities a month ago.

“Those discussions on behalf of the players have been led by captain Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray.”

Murray said: “There’s a collective desire from everyone within the squad and the club to do something for local charities suffering as a result of the crisis.

“The people of Brighton and Hove and across Sussex have always been there for this football club going back a long way – and as players and representatives of the club we want to show the same support we’ve had from our community, week in, week out for so long.

“We want to kickstart this fund with the aim of raising a substantial amount for local good causes.

“We will then work with the club’s staff to agree how we will distribute the money raised among local charities who’ve been hardest hit as a result of the coronavirus.”