Council committees now meeting virtually



Changes to the law mean meetings are back on at Brighton and Hove City Council.

When the lockdown started, all meetings other than the most urgent were cancelled until September to help the authority comply with social distancing.

But now the law has changed to allow councillors to vote virtually rather than in person and committees are meeting through video conferencing software to make critical decisions.

The first full virtual meeting was the ten-councillor Planning Committee on 22 April, followed by all 54 councillors taking part in the debate on the City Plan Part Two the next day.

This week the Housing Committee and Policy and Resources Committee meet online on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 April.

Mayor councillor Alex Phillips hands the office over to Labour councillor Alan Robins at Annual Council on Thursday 14 May.

However, Councillor Robins will have to wait for the official ceremony, which is expected to take place in September.

The meetings calendar is available on present.brighton-hove.gov.uk/mgCalendarMonthView.aspx?GL=1&bcr=1 which includes links to the council’s webcasts.