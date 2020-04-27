Who is looking at the big picture on planning?

Why are vital planning decisions being taken without proper scrutiny?

A controversial planning application to build 148 new flats in three blocks up to 11 storeys high in Newtown Road, Hove, was passed by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee, meeting last Wednesday via an online forum.

The scheme, with just 22 per cent affordable housing and comprising 54 per cent one-bedroom flats was accepted by six votes to four.

This follows on from the recent approval of 824 flats in the Moda scheme, in Sackville Road, Hove.

The non-retirement element of the Moda scheme includes just 10 per cent affordable housing and 45 per cent studios or one-bedroom flats.

In the same area – known as Development Area 6 in council policy – there is the New Wave scheme consisting of 65 flats, already built, and the 200 flats at Hove Gardens development, south of the railway line and soon to follow.

Each of these plans have their merits and faults in isolation but who is looking at the cumulative effect of so much development in such a small area?

Does the council want to achieve the entire city housing target by building in Goldsmid ward?

I am concerned that the legitimate objections of the Goldsmid ward Labour and Green councillors regarding overdevelopment, affordability, housing mix, traffic gridlock and infrastructure are being ignored while their fellow party councillors, representing wards not affected by these schemes, squeeze them through.

The local councillors representing the areas affected are not allowed to vote on planning decisions in their own ward. Surely this must be wrong.

We believe that in Brighton and Hove the planning system is no longer working.

Dubious decisions about the future development of our city are being taken in a hurry and go through by exceedingly small margins.

Can it be right that a slim majority of councillors can effectively have a huge impact on the living environment for many residents for many years to come?

Local Liberal Democrats acknowledge the urgent need for more housing in Brighton and, in particular, for three-bedroom family homes, rather than one-bedroom flats, at affordable rents.

But this pressing need does not justify poor decisions. It is time for a fundamental look at the planning process in our city.

Andrew England is a member of the executive committee of the Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats and the Goldsmid ward organiser.