A policy that was intended to even out the percentage of pupils eligible for free school meals at secondaries in Brighton and Hove has left one school with a spike in numbers.

In September, 113 pupils who are eligible for free school meals are due to start in year 7 at Varndean School – the highest number at any secondary in Brighton and Hove.

The number accounts for 38 per cent of the intake, compared with the average of 31 per cent at state secondary schools in the area.

The proportion was just below 20 per cent last September and at the start of the previous school year.

Only the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) will take a higher percentage – 56 per cent – although the number of pupils, 70, is smaller.

Children eligible for free school meals were given greater priority this year for the first after a decision made by Brighton and Hove City Council in January last year. The change was supported in a consultation.

The council expected the new policy to even out the percentage of children eligible for free school meals – and pupil premium funding – with the spread across Brighton and Hove’s 10 secondaries ranging from 19 per cent to 49 per cent.

The council said in January last year: “The introduction of this policy from the academic year beginning September 2025 should improve equality in this area across the city’s schools.

“Schools would not be expected to admit more free school meal pupils than the average percentage across the city.”

The move followed a three-year campaign by Class Divide, a group that advocates greater equality in education to give children from deprived backgrounds better prospects.

Before the change was adopted, about a third of children at local state schools were eligible for free school meals although the proportion was lower at Blatchington Mill, Cardinal Newman, Dorothy Stringer, the King’s School, Patcham High and Varndean.

Meanwhile, BACA, Hove Park, Longhill and the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) had above average numbers of children who qualified for free school meals.

Here are the figures for next September ranked by percentage

BACA – 70 pupils or 56 per cent of the year 7 intake

Varndean – 113 pupils or 38 per cent of the year 7 intake

Longhill – 43 pupils or 38 per cent of the year 7 intake

Hove Park – 57 pupils or 32 per cent of the year 7 intake

PACA – 69 pupils or 31 per cent of the year 7 intake

Patcham High – 59 pupils or 26 per cent of the year 7 intake

Dorothy stringer – 83 pupils or 25 per cent of the year 7 intake

Blatchington Mill – 79 pupils or 24 per cent of the year 7 intake

Cardinal Newman – 84 pupils or 23 per cent of the year 7 intake

King’s School – 37 pupils or 21 per cent of the year 7 intake

Varndean is the most over-subscribed council-run school in Brighton and Hove, with 437 putting the school down as their first preference.

But after the leap in the number of pupils eligible for free school meal, the governors and head teacher have raised the subject with the council.

A letter from the head Shelley Baker and chair of governors Ian Rodgers, sent yesterday (Monday 10 March), said that there had been some “uncertainty” about the increased percentage of pupils receiving free school meals at the school.

They said: “It has been especially concerning to see outdated stereotypes emerge about students who may not have the same advantages as others.

“The idea that financial circumstances or additional learning needs define a child’s ability or ambition is simply untrue.

“Every day, we see students from all backgrounds excelling – whether in the classroom, as student leaders, on the sports field, up on the stage or earning our Varndean school badges in recognition of their remarkable contributions to school life.”

But the school leadership has sought assurances that all eligible families will be automatically counted as free school meal applicants even if they qualify for admission under higher-priority criteria such as children in care.

The council has amended the admissions criteria again for September next year, bringing in “open admissions”.

It should give children in the BACA, PACA, Longhill and Patcham High single-school catchment areas more choice – and more chance of a place in a catchment with two schools.

Five per cent of places will be set aside for open admissions at four schools – Blatchington Mill, Hove Park, Dorothy Stringer and Varndean.

And next year, the council has capped the free school meals priority at 30 per cent of priority admissions.

Last September, 1,833 children were allocated a place at a state secondary school in Brighton and Hove but only 1,684 took up the offer. Others went to independent schools, a school in a neighbouring area or their family moved away.

Labour councillor Emma Daniel, the council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth services, said: “We’re proud to have become the first council in the country to introduce a school admissions policy giving a priority for pupils eligible for free school meals.

“Having now seen the first admissions process take place under this new policy, we are confident there are pupils starting secondary school in September who have been given the greater opportunities this was designed to do.

“We’re confident this policy is working as intended but will be working with a university research team to fully assess and understand its impact over the longer term and identify any opportunities for further increasing the fairness of our admissions.

“We have also already agreed some additional changes to our admissions process and catchment areas which are aimed at creating greater equity of opportunity within our education system.

“We are committed to ensuring all children in this city have equal access to high quality education and to address any educational inequalities which exist.”