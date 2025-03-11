A racially abusive shoplifter who was jailed for a series of offences including theft, threatening behaviour and assault has been arrested and returned to prison.

Sussex Police issued a a public appeal on Saturday (8 March) for help to find Connor Godfrey, 26, of Mayflower Square, New England Street, Brighton.

The force said: “The 26-year-old is known to frequent Brighton city centre.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250043271.”

Godfrey was jailed last year and banned from going into any branch of the Co-op in Brighton and Hove after a series of similar offences.

Today (Tuesday 11 March) Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Connor Godfrey has been located.

“It follows an appeal shared on Saturday (8 March) to help find the 26-year-old, wanted on recall to prison.

“He was arrested by our colleagues Kent Police.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help to locate him.”