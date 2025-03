Brighton and Hove Albion take on Fulham at the Amex at 3pm this afternoon (Saturday 8 March).

Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter are down to start up front, with a midfield of Yasin Ayari, Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma.

Jack Hinshelwood looks to replace the suspended Tariq Lamptey at full back.

With Lewis Dunk still out, Adam Webster retains the captain’s armband.

The bench includes Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Simon Adingra and Diego Gomez.