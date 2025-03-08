Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to beat Fulham after Jan Paul Van Hecke cancelled out a Raul Jimenez opener for Fulham.

Albion had two goals disallowed for offside from Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra in the second half before Joao Pedro’s last-gasp dramatic winner.

Pedro’s spot-kick enabled Brighton to finally beat Fulham in the Premier League at the 10th attempt, with a 2-1 win.

The Seagulls looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again, having never beaten them in the top flight nine previous attempts.

But the penalty at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

Jimenez’s opener for Fulham had earlier been cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header in the first half.

Both sides reached the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend after extra time and, in Fulham’s case at Manchester United, on penalties.

Perhaps they were still feeling the effects and that may have contributed to a flat opening half an hour.

Yasin Ayari had a shot deflected wide and Yankuba Minteh’s effort was tipped around a post by Bernd Leno, who also held Pedro’s drive from the edge of the box.

For Fulham, Emile Smith Rowe’s shot through the legs of Van Hecke flew just wide.

But the deadlock was broken in the 35th minute after a moment of inspiration from Alex Iwobi, who outstripped Pervis Estupinan and Ayari down the right wing.

Iwobi’s looping cross flew just over the head of Van Hecke and straight on to the chest of Jimenez.

The Mexico striker controlled it superbly with his first touch, before lashing the ball left-footed past Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle with his second.

But six minutes later Van Hecke made amends when he was left unmarked in the opposition area to haul Brighton level.

The Dutch centre-half arrived at the far post to power a header from Ayari’s free-kick across Leno and in off the opposite upright.

After the break Pedro played a neat one-two with Georginio Rutter in the area but he ended up in the near-post side-netting while his shot sailed past the far post.

Mitoma, passed fit despite going off at Newcastle last weekend, and Adingra both had goals ruled out for offside as the hosts poured forward.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler turned to Danny Welbeck, who had come on as a substitute to score the winner in successive 2-1 Seagulls victories.

But the veteran striker could not complete a notable hat-trick of sorts, sending a presentable close-range header from Pedro’s cross wide of the target.

Instead, with the five minutes of added time already up, Pedro was tripped in the box by Harrison Reed. Referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot and Brighton finally ended their Fulham hoodoo.