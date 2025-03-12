Business tenants look likely to have to leave New England House by the end of September as the council works out what to do with the building.

It could cost up to £26 million to address serious fire safety risks, according to early estimates last November, or the landmark building may have to be demolished.

The initial options are due to be presented to Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet next week and a report setting out those options is due to published today (Wednesday 12 March).

The tenants were given a summary of the proposals yesterday when they were in effect warned that they would need to move out in the coming months.

If the cabinet agree next Thursday (20 March), notice will be given to tenants to vacate New England House so that the site can be refurbished or redeveloped in a way that addresses the fire risks.

The decision would give some of the most high-tech firms in Brighton and Hove just over six months – until Tuesday 30 September – to find new premises.

The council said: “Tenants will be contacted individually in accordance with the terms of their tenancy.

“The council will also work with businesses to support them in finding a solution that works for them.”

The problems affecting New England House were brought to the attention of the council’s new chief executive Jess Gibbons last November.

The council said: “In November 2024, serious fire risks were identified and the council put mitigations in place immediately to ensure tenants’ safety. This included the introduction of fire wardens on site, as well as the removal of LP gas.

“The expected scale of the work to bring the building up to required safety standards means it cannot be undertaken with existing tenants remaining on site. Emptying the building is the safest and most practical option.

“It’s not just about safety – there would be significant disruption in terms of noise, vibration and access.

“Tenants would have to relocate within the building while work was carried out, including moving all their property and fittings. And work would be expected to take several years longer if the building remained occupied.”

The deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said: “New England House is a hub for creative, cultural and digital sectors that is incredibly important to the city’s economy, and we don’t underestimate the impact of asking businesses to relocate.

“However, it’s vital that we ensure the long-term future of New England House and the affordable business space it provides.”

The Labour councillor, who also serves as the council’s cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said: “We must carefully consider options for the refurbishment or redevelopment of the site. We can’t do that with tenants in place.

“We have been honest and in regular contact with the community at New England House and they know the building will need to close at some point so the necessary refurbishment or redevelopment can take place.

“Safety continues to be our priority and the building cannot stay open while key risks remain. The short-term fire mitigations in place must be followed by major works to repair the building.”

Councillor Taylor added: “When cabinet meets next week, we should be able to give tenants more clarity so they can make the decisions that are right for their businesses.

“We recognise it will be difficult for some tenants to find the type of accommodation they need in the city as there is a chronic lack of space that the creative sector specifically needs.

“I want to reassure tenants that we will support them to find alternative accommodation and they will be offered first refusal to return to a refurbished or redeveloped building.”

The cabinet is due to decide whether to vacate New England House after a report on the options for future use has been presented next Thursday at Hove Town Hall.

The meeting papers are due to be published today (Wednesday 12 March) on the council’s website.

A further decision on the future use of the building is expected to be made by the council’s cabinet in the summer.