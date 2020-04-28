Brighton Table Tennis Club switches from serving ping pong balls to meals

Brighton Table Tennis Club has fed more than 500 people in need within a week of setting up a “food hub”.

Volunteers stepped up in response to the covid-19 outbreak to deliver food to 342 men, women and children at 126 addresses. Food collections by 82 people supported a further 194 people.

The club’s director Tim Holtam said: “We couldn’t have got this up and running so quickly without a fantastic effort by BTTC volunteers.”

He said that they had “traded ping pong for another kind of social outreach in partnership with a host of other organisations who, like us, are committed to supporting those in greatest need during these difficult times”.

Mr Holtam added: “Feedback from our clients has been wonderful. With our partners we have the capacity to deliver more food, depending on how much we can source.

“Any other organisations that can help in any way are welcome to join the partnership.”

The club said: “The service is open from 1pm to 4pm every day and is based in the club’s car park in Upper Bedford Street, Kemp Town.

“The club is working with long-time partners the Real Junk Food Project and the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership and Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The service is supported by organisations across the city: the Sussex Gleaning Network, FareShare Sussex, Feedback Global, the Brighton Food Factory, the Bevy and Infinity Foods.

“Closer to home in Kemp Town, it is continuing to work alongside neighbours Voices in Exile, the church of St John the Baptist, the Brighton Unemployed Centre Families Project and local schools.

For a referral, click here.

For those unable to collect, phone the BTTC Food Hub on 01273 670145 between 1pm and 4pm on weekdays.