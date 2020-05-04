Police fine people for being on Brighton beach during lockdown

People who went to Brighton beach because they were bored were among 45 people who were fined by Sussex Police on Saturday (3 May).

The force also said that some people were fined for breaking the coronavirus lockdown by going to birthday parties or out for a drive with friends.

And seven teenagers’ parents have been fined in the past week because their children had gone out to meet friends.

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for drink driving during the lockdown – and driving while disqualified – in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

Adrian Wrovl, also known as Adrian Wrobel, of Morris Road, Isleworth, west London, admitted being at the wheel of a red Mercedes with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. Read the full story here.

The police also said that call handlers had been kept busy by the growing number of people calling to report others for breaking the lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

After the latest fines were handed out on Saturday (3 May), Chief Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “Now is certainly not the time to attend parties, travel to family and friends for birthday celebrations or make a long journey for a day trip to the beach.

“However, this is just what some people did this weekend and they were issued with fines for flouting the travel and social distancing restrictions and potential putting people’s lives at risk.

“We know that it isn’t easy, especially when the sun is out, but fine weather is no indicator of the restrictions lifting or indeed the spread of coronavirus slowing. There is still a way to go.

“Those who explained they were bored and fancied a day at the beach were issued fines at Birling Gap, Seven Sisters, Camber Sands and Brighton.

“They account for about half of the 45 fines issued in Sussex on Saturday.

“Also falling foul of the current restrictions that day were those who travelled to family or friends’ birthday parties or joined friends in their cars for a day out.”

Sussex Police said: “Seven fines have gone to parents in the last week after their children, aged 15 to 17, were taken home after they had met up with their friends and refused to follow advice from our officers.”

Chief Superintendent Derrick added: “Perhaps now more than ever, we need people to take personal responsibility to help slow the spread of this deadly disease.

“They need to take socially distance seriously, stay local and avoid places that are popular such as coasts, beauty spots or popular countryside walks to minimise the number of people they may meet.

“Our policing approach during the lockdown has not changed. We are still in communities patrolling, we are still talking to the public and explaining the guidance and legislation, but we will take enforcement action when it is absolutely necessary to do so.

“We are working 24/7 preventing and solving crime and the online demand in our ‘contact centre’ has escalated, driven by the public reporting breaches of the current measures.

“We can only save the unnecessary loss of lives by taking personal responsibility for our actions and supporting one another over the coming days, weeks and months.”