Children’s charity issues fundraising challenge

Posted On 22 May 2020 at 5:46 pm
A children’s charity has issued a fundraising challenge after the coronavirus lockdown led to the cancellation of one of its key annual money-making events.

And a company that was set up in Hove has promised to match the amount raised on the day.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation had been due to hold its annual 10k run on Sunday 31 May at Borde Hill Gardens near Haywards Heath.

Instead, the charity is calling on the community to sign up for their own challenge – not necessarily even a run – to help fund care for children and young adults with complex disabilities.

Council covid support

It could be a 10k run, a 5K or even a mini mile – although Chailey Heritage said that it could be anything that fundraisers wanted to do.

And the firm that planned to sponsor the 10k – the Focus Group – said that it would match fund whatever is raised on the day.

Focus Group joint managing director Chris Goodman, a former BHASVIC student, said: “Teamwork is at the heart of what we do – and we’re delighted to be supporting the Chailey Heritage team.

“Of course, we’re disappointed that the event can’t go ahead as planned this year, but we hope our pledge to match fund the money raised will help with the incredible work done by this local charity.”

The company started trading from the Hove Technology Centre 15 years ago and has since moved to Ham Road, Shoreham.

The business telecoms provider now employs more than 300 staff and its annual revenues exceed £60 million.

Nina Gopal, head of fundraising at Chailey Heritage, thanked the Focus Group for its valued support and urged people to take part.

She said: “We are naturally very disappointed that, like so many events, our annual Focus 10k has been impacted by covid-19.

“But like many other charities, we are still in need of funds so we decided that the event could still take place but in a different way.

“The government is now advising people that they can take unlimited exercise with social distancing, so why not take part?

“The challenge is to complete your own 10k, 5k or a mini mile for the younger ones – and seek sponsorship.

Chris Goodman and son Harry

“If you don’t want to run, you can still join in by devising your own challenge connected to the number 10.

“Ten bunny hops, 10 press ups or 10 laps of the garden – the important part is to stay safe and have fun raising much-needed funds for young people.

“It is, of course, marvellous news that the Focus Group has pledged to match fund every penny raised.”

The Chailey Heritage Foundation, based between Lewes and Haywards Heath, supports more than 20 children and young people from Brighton and Hove among the many more that it helps.

And more than 200 people – staff and supporters – are drawn from Brighton and Hove.

To register, go to https://www.chf.org.uk/Focus10K-update.html.

