CCTV released in bike theft investigation



Police are appealing to identify the three men pictured following a report of a burglary in Hove.

On 23 April, a block of flats in Eaton Road was broken into and three bikes were stolen from a communal bike storage.

CCTV footage shows three men come into the building around 3am.

Between 6.30am and 7.30am the same three men return before leaving with three bikes at 7.30am.

An electrical cabinet operating the key fob system was found to have been damaged and the camera system interfered with.

If you recognise any of the men pictured please report online or call 101, quoting serial 919 of 24/04.