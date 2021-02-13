Undercliff path closes after rockfall

A popular seafront path has been closed after a rockfall.

Brighton and Hove City Council said yesterday: “The Undercliff Walk is being temporarily closed between Asda at Brighton Marina and Saltdean because of cliff erosion and the risks to public safety.

“This week we have seen some small chalk debris falling along the Undercliff.

“We have since carried out further inspections of the area and have taken the decision to temporarily close this section of the Undercliff during this period of cold weather.

“Freezing temperatures can increase the risk of cliff erosion and falling debris.

“We have put up temporary fencing and warning signs. Please do not access this area.

“We will be carrying out daily inspections of the Undercliff and we will also be using a specialist consultant to carry out a visual survey to identify any areas which may need additional work.”

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “We know this is a popular spot for people to walk and exercise, especially during a time of national lockdown, but public safety is our number one priority.

“Please take notice of the fencing and warning signs and do not walk along this part of the Undercliff until we are sure it is safe to do so.

“We are fortunate that our city offers so many great walking and cycling routes and I’d urge people to explore alternative options until we can safely reopen the Undercliff.”