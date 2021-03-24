Georgia announces rescheduled Brighton gig

Many thousands of festival goers have witnessed an uplifting live synthpop dance set from the wonderfully talented Georgia who has enthralled music lovers right across the land with her electronic one-woman shows.

Chances are that you may have caught her on TV when she performed an outstanding 41 minute set at Glastonbury 2019, click HERE to enjoy a 4 minute sampler.

If you enjoyed watching that, then you should get on down to The Arch located on Brighton Beach (187-193 Kings Road Arches, BN1 1NB) on Friday 12th November 2021 as Georgia will be performing live as part of her 12-date ‘Re-seeking Thrills Tour’. Grab your Brighton gig tickets HERE or tour tickets HERE.

Georgia’s ‘Seeking Thrills’ album hit the streets on 10th January 2020 and is in my opinion a modern day masterpiece – Order the eleven track album HERE. That day she played an intimate instore performance at Resident in Brighton – Read our review HERE.

Locally, Georgia appeared in Brighton as part of The Great Escape new music festival and I was personally so blown away by her performance that I rated Georgia as my top act – see our choices HERE. (By the way, this year’s Great Escape festival is happening online. Find out more HERE.)

My review of her 30 minute performance (from 8:15pm to 8:45pm) on Friday 10th May 2019 on Brighton Beach inside the ‘Deep End’ tent stated……………….

THE surprise package of TGE for me was Londoner Georgia Barnes, who was introduced on the mic to the packed crowd down at The Deep End Beach Site by John Kennedy, who Georgia had met many years ago. She initially started out as a session drummer, then released her debut 12 tune self-titled album in 2015 and now writes, produces and mixes all of her music. She informed us this evening that her follow-up release will be coming out shortly on Domino Music and I for one will absolutely definitely be purchasing it. The reason for this is that she was for me the most enjoyable artist during the whole of the three days – her music gave me goosebumps.

Clearly Georgia understands the business having been in bands before, but as John put it, that she is now stepping out into the limelight and deservedly so. On stage it was just her and her kit of meaty sounding synths and drum pads. The deep bass sound produced at times went right through my body. Her sound is similar to Purity Ring and The Knife but a tad more mainstream. She wins the award for the highest cymbal I’ve ever seen too. Must see live again! In the meantime enjoy THIS.

Georgia returned to Brighton on Friday 1st November 2019 when she performed at Patterns and was supported by the wonderful Ela Minus – Read our review HERE.

In the meantime, enjoy some of Georgia’s work:

‘About Work The Dancefloor’

‘Started Out’

‘Running Up That Hill‘

‘Feel It’

For further information on Georgia, visit her official website: georgiauk.com

