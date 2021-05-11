Man stabbed in the neck during Brighton train brawl

A man was stabbed in the neck and another pulled to the ground and stamped on during a violent brawl on board a Brighton train.

Officers investigating an assault on-board a train at Brighton railway station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just before midnight on Friday 23 April, a fight broke out between two groups on-board the train as it sat at Brighton station.

During the fight, one victim received stab wounds to his head and neck, and another victim was dragged to the floor and stamped on.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 01 of 24/04/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.