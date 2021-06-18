Blood Red Shoes release surprise EP & announce Brighton gig

Following on from recent single ‘A Little Love’, Brighton duo Blood Red Shoes, who are Laura-Mary Carter (guitars and vocals) and Steven Ansell (drums and vocals), surprise release a brilliant, brand new EP ‘Ø’ out now digitally (18th June), and available to pre-order on vinyl, CD or cassette.

Listen to, stream or pre-order the new EP – HERE. Watch the video for new single ‘Misery Loves Company’- HERE.

“We never seem to take the easy road and we never seem to fit in. We are never in step with what is going on, we’re always the weird kids, with our own weird ideas, following our own weird path.” – Blood Red Shoes

The band have also today announced a UK headline tour for 2022, which includes a hometown gig at CHALK.

All dates are below, and tickets go on sale Weds 22nd June.

Blood Red Shoes UK Tour, 2022:

January 18th, 2022: Fleece, Bristol

January 19th, 2022: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

January 20th, 2022: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

January 21st, 2022: Academy 3, Manchester

January 24th, 2022: King Tuts, Glasgow

January 25th, 2022: St Dom’s Social Club, Newcastle

January 26th, 2022: Chalk, Brighton

January 27th, 2022: Garage, London

Now in their 17th year as a band, the new ‘Ø’ EP was created through a personal drive to make music, not for any kind of statement but from their sense of being themselves and not trying to be anyone else. As they explain, “Over the past few years we’ve really come to love and accept this about ourselves, and take pride in our outsiderdom, instead of seeing it as a problem or a weakness, or seeing ourselves as difficult.”

This new EP for the duo is them “releasing our energies by jamming out good n loud and writing songs about psychopathic killers, about the grim reaper coming to get you in the night, about fear of intimacy, about those boring damn people who complain online 24/7 but never leave their armchair. It is us, being us, recorded, produced, mixed and everythingfu**ingelse by us.”

On why the EP is called ‘Ø’, they explain “We called it Ø because it’s the symbol on audio equipment to invert the signal. The flip switch. When you push the Ø button, positive becomes negative and negative becomes positive. Which feels very us. And it also makes it quite difficult for people to know how to say the name. Which is also very, very….us.”

Speaking about ‘Misery Loves Company’, the band explain; “You talk in big old words but you got nothing to say”. A friendly little STFU to the armchair warriors. Those with the overactive thumbs. The ones who tell anyone and everyone that they’re doing it wrong, but never get up and do anything to help. Boring.”

The band have also been keeping busy with Laura Mary launching her own, trans Atlantic podcast ‘Never Meet Your Idols’. Steven has been producing a host of exciting new acts like Circe, Arcc, Ciel and AA Sessions.

BLOOD RED SHOES – ‘Ø’:

1. ‘Water’

2. ‘Misery Loves Company’

3. ‘A Little Love’

4. ‘Closer’

5. ‘XØXØ’

6. ‘On The Hook’

