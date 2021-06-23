Lambrini Girls 24th June gig at The Rossi Bar moved to 21st July!

The wild night out in Brighton on Thursday 24th June has been rescheduled! Eager gig goers who are in the know, will now be heading over to 8 Queens Road on Wednesday 21st July in order to enjoy wild sets from a trio of local music talent for a mere £3.

The venue is The Rossi Bar and on the bill are the Lambrini Girls with support from DIRTY and AHSOKA.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to catch the Lambrini Girls performing live on two previous occasions, once at the same Rossi Bar on 20th February 2020 (Read our review HERE) and once at Brighton Dome on 24th October 2020 (Read our review HERE).

Brighton three piece Lambrini Girls are Phoebe Lunny (vocals/guitar), Fox Foxington Fox (bass/backing vocals) and Catt Dampier (drums) and they are causing one helluva storm with their brazen powerhouse punk. They seriously revel in trashed out energy and scathing guitars and have been gaining traction in the Brighton scene with their debut single ‘Homewrecker’ (Check it out HERE) and of course for their Brighton Dome performance. It appears that quite possibly the Lambrini Girls are taking over the Brighton punk scene one fizzy pink bottle at a time. You bring the Lambrini and they’ll bring the chaos!

“LAMBRINI GIRLS! Despite being named after the beloved perry drink this Brighton three-piece’s sound is neither light nor fruity. You should instead expect to knock back raw, face melting garage-punk and ruddy well like it!”– Tell Everyone promotions.

Special guests on the night will be DIRTY, who are a Psych-Grunge 4 piece from Brighton who will be playing absolute filth (see HERE) and AHSOKA, who are an alt rock three piece with a twist. Dripping with influence from Nirvana and Radiohead, the band offer a perfect combination of the two with a gut punching female vocal (watch HERE).