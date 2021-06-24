Brighton bands Dakka Skanks and The Freedub Press gig with The Members moved to 2022

An exciting evening of Punk, Ska and Reggae was initially lined up for Saturday 3rd July 2021, featuring The Members, along with Dakka Skanks and The FreeDub Press, but sadly the government’s covid restrictions has now forced the show to go ahead at a later date. The new date will be Saturday 9th April 2022.

Punk legends, The Members will be headlining the concert which will be taking place at The Con Club in Lewes. The Members originally formed in Camberley, Surrey way back in 1976. They signed to Richard Branson’s Virgin label in 1978 and then shot to stardom in 1979 with their classics ‘The Sound Of The Suburbs’ which climbed to No.12 in the UK Singles Chart and ‘Offshore Banking Business’ which also broke into the Top 40. The band bounced back into action 2007 and in 2021 are still on the case with their reggae tinged (post) punk anthems.

Brighton based five-piece Dakka Skanks are a band seriously committed to bringing hard reggae, ska, dub and punk rhythms together in a fresh style. They are a young band led by vocalist Clara Byrne who sports a ‘skinhead girl’ haircut. Their songs are well crafted with interesting changes of rhythm between ska and dub reggae, and plenty of catchy hooks. They are a fun band live and perform with snappy reggae fills whilst giving it plenty of power. We caught them live (when supporting Bad Manners) at The Con Club in 2019 – read our review HERE.

Also hailing from Brighton, are The FreeDub Press who are a six-piece outfit that cross dub, reggae, ska and hip-hop. They offer up fast-paced and expressive lyrical deliveries, along with groove-heavy bass lines and some lovely saxophone melodies, which are just the icing on this perfectly baked band-cake. They are musically tight, politically on point and are sure to get you skanking!

Tickets are available for the Saturday 9th April 2022 gig with no booking fees from www.tickettailor.com