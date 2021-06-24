Trial date set for man charged with Brighton murder

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with the murder of 24-year-old Billy Henham in Brighton.

Dushane Meikle, 27, formerly of Amberley Drive, Hangleton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Thursday 24 June).

Meikle, who was arrested by Sussex Police as part of Operation Gatling, spoke only to give his name and date of birth.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, told him that he and three other defendants would be arraigned – formally asked to enter a plea – on Monday 19 July.

The judge said that a trial had been provisionally listed to start on Monday 22 November.

It is scheduled to last for about four weeks.

All four men are accused of the murder of Mr Henham, from Henfield, in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January last year.

The family of Mr Henham attended the brief hearing this afternoon.

The three other men appeared before Judge Laing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 24 May.

All three men and Meikle have been remanded in custody.

The other three were Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

Maryam Syed appeared for the prosecution today and Philippa McAtasney and Harry MacDonald appeared for Meikle.