Theatre Royal Brighton announces reopening

Theatre Royal Brighton has today announced its plans to welcome back audiences on Saturday 24th July, providing step 4 of the government’s roadmap goes ahead as scheduled. The lights will finally come up and the curtain will rise again!

After 16 months of being closed Theatre Royal Brighton is looking forward to safely welcoming audiences back to the venue. Their autumn season is packed with top quality entertainment and a fabulous choice of shows from the West End, which promise to be the perfect opportunity for escapism and fun. From musicals to thrillers and dramas; comedians and tribute shows to family shows – there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Theatre Royal Brighton promises world class live entertainment exactly as you remember it. Do not miss out on a spectacular season and a chance to make new memories.

Theatre Royal Brighton’s Theatre Director John Baldock said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening our doors again from 24th July. Situated in the heart of Brighton’s cultural sector, our theatre, normally buzzing with life, has stood dark for the first time in its history. We are excited to see so much of our city reopening and hope that this is another huge step towards normality. Thank you for your continued support, we cannot wait to safely welcome audiences back and do what we do best. We’ve missed you!”

Although the Theatre has been closed for the last 16 months it hasn’t been completely dark during this period. Being dark has provided the opportunity for collaborations with the local community and arts community. This time has enabled the venue to work safely on various filming and recording projects including; the filming of ITV’s ‘Grace’, Eliot Hasler’s new film ‘Vindication Swim’, Moving Pictures Theatre new short film starring Samuel West, and most recently, the filming and recording onstage for British band Elbow’s new album. The Theatre also appeared on screen in the Netflix smash hit ‘Bridgerton’. The venue hosted performances including ‘Groomed to Perfection’ by local artist Kirsty Dillon, 16 performances of ‘Du Iz Tak’ puppet show for families and performances of ‘Tenenbrae’ for Brighton Festival.

If you’ve missed experiencing the thrill of live theatre over the past year, you might just feel spoilt for choice with Theatre Royal Brighton’s brand new opening season. The first show scheduled to reopen the Theatre will be an unforgettable evening with the lovable La Voix, which was actually the last show to perform at the Theatre pre pandemic. Expect side splitting comedy, huge vocals and mesmerising impressions.

Theatre Royal Brighton’s new season hosts a fantastic line up of musicals including smash hit sensation ‘SIX’, described by the Evening Standard as “the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre”. They also welcome back ‘Dirty Dancing‘, ‘Hairspray‘ and ‘Rocky Horror Show‘, plus ‘Heathers The Musical‘, the black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 film will visit Brighton for the first time.

West End smash hit ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie‘ will also visit Brighton this Christmas. Starring Layton Williams and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio/Roy Haylock.

For anybody looking to be moved to the edge of their seats there will be a host of shows that will fright and delight in equal measure; including The Classic Thriller Theatre Company’s ‘The Cat and the Canary‘, ‘The Woman in Black‘ and Peter James’ ‘Looking Good Dead‘. Looking ahead to the new year, the Theatre will open 2022 with the intoxicating new stage play of ‘Fatal Attraction‘. Families can enjoy the return of the hugely popular ‘Gangsta Granny‘ and ‘The Play That Goes Wrong‘, as well as a new instalment from Mischief Theatre, ‘Groan Ups’.

The return of live theatre also sees the return of Theatre Royal Brighton’s Price Promise ticket deals. Continuing the theatre’s commitment to making theatre affordable for all, a limited number of tickets will be available for some of the most popular shows for just £13.

The Theatre’s Creative Learning programme will return in September, offering activities and experiences which engage, educate and empower people of all abilities within the venue and local community.

As a See It Safely approved venue, audiences can feel reassured knowing Theatre Royal Brighton will always follow the latest government advice. The theatre is now operating a contactless ticketing system with eTickets being issued to customers within two weeks of their selected performance. This simple change allows the theatre to increase safety and hygiene as well as improve overall booking experience. Visitors can also book with complete confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.

For a full calendar of shows and events, please visit ATGTICKETS.COM/Brighton