Line-up change for Brighton ‘Garageland’ punk club night

Garageland London will be bringing their famed long-standing 1977 punk rock roots club night down to the seaside for their first instalment of Garageland Brighton.

The event will be taking place from 8pm on Friday 23rd July 2021 at The Pipeline, which is an independent rock bar that is located at 6 Little East Street, Brighton, BN1 1HT, which is a stone’s throw from the Town Hall.

The club vibe is very much late ’70s classic punk rock, garage punk and rock’n’roll and will feature bands and DJs and it’s only £5 on the door, so be sure to arrive on time!

The bands on the bill are now The Blue Carpet Band, Skinny Milk and Wife Swap USA.

Young Francis Hi-Fi were to be the headliners, but today they have released the following statement “Unfortunately the Hi Fi have to isolate, so we can’t play the Pipeline show, but the legendary SKiNNY MiLK are stepping in to replace us. Have fun everyone, we will be back soon”.

The Blue Capet Band describe themselves as like Little Richard fronting The Stooges, it’s The Cramps playing with knives, it’s frenzied, its electrifying rock’n’roll, its primordial punk. This is the kind of savage rock’n’roll that you need in your life!

‘Skinny Milk‘ (stylized as SKiNNY MiLK) reside in Brighton. They formed in 2016 from the ashes of early noughties punk band ‘Two Finger Salute’ and play a heavy blend of Psychedelic Garage Punk. They are a duo Johnny Hart (bass and vocals) and Tim Cox (drums) and have played all across the UK and Europe as well as releasing a number of EP’s including their latest one ‘Bones’, released earlier this year. They make a lot of noise for a two piece, think of Black Sabbath meets Hawkwind on steroids if you like!

Wife Swap USA consists of Harry (vocals), Kim (bass), Leila (lead guitar), Matt (rhythm guitar), Phoebe (keys) and Annabel on drums. Our modern day Village People (if you catch my drift, visually not musically) are a stoked posse. So if you are rather partial to fast punk, IDLES, Fontaines DC, Thumper, Rotten Foxes and the like, then Wife Swap USA are most certainly for you.

Expect to hear the mullet rock anthem ‘I Don’t Wanna Work In A Bar Anymore’, the surfs up ‘Sniffing USA’ and the outright punk ‘I Wanna Play In A Punk Rock Band’ as part of their raucous set

Well there you have it! Friday 23rd July 2021 at The Pipeline it is then!